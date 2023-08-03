Comedian, Cute Abiola and his wife steps out with their new born baby for the first time

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Content Creator, Abdulgafar Ahmad Oluwatoyin known professionally as Cute Abiola took to social media to dish out some stunning photos of himself alongside his beautiful wife and their new born baby.

The talented comedian shared the photos on his Official Facebook page today being Wednesday the 2nd day of August, 2023 and he accompanied it with a caption which read: “Our baby boy is 40 days old today, thanks for the love always”, he wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react.

In the above photos, Cute Abiola and his beautiful wife could be clearly spotted carrying their adorable baby and they seems really excited judging from the smile they wore on their faces.

Recall that few weeks ago, the comedian publicly came out to announce on his Official social media handle that he and his wife have welcomed their first child and it’s absolutely amazing knowing that the child is 40 days old already.

Cute Abiola is currently one of the hottest prospect in the Nigerian Entertainment Industry, he came into prominence some couple of years back after one of his skit went viral on social media and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after comedian in the country. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

