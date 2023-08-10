Comedian AY appreciates his wife in heartfelt message after fire incident

Nigerian comedian Ayodeji Makun popularly known as AY took to his Instagram page and penned a heartfelt message of appreciation to his wife, after their home caught fire in Lekki, Lagos.

In the post, the comedian addressed the pain of losing their mansion some days ago.

However, he thanked his wife, Mabel for standing by him, saying that she made the pain temporary.

In his words, “Pain can be temporary when you find yourself with the right partner to journey with. It may last a minute, or an hour, or a day, or a year, but eventually, it will subside and something else will take its place.”

AY also prayed for God to replace their losses with something better.

He also expressed gratitude to his fans and well-wishers for showing support and praying for him and his family.

He assured them that they shall continue to keep their head high.

The comedian shared photos of himself with his wife, Mabel Makun along with the post.

AY’s fans and colleagues took to the comment section and commended his wife for being a source of encouragement to him.

See link to the post below

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cvtz0zZuJeO/?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

Bismark5 (

)