Clint Jay Shares New Single “Tempted”

Clinton Uduojie a musician born on (8 of September 1999) professionally known as (Clint Jay) is a Nigerian singer and songwriter born in Edo state.

Clint jay began his career in 2017 when he recorded his first song titled (show me love). He went on to release songs like follow me, far away, Oxygen etc.

Clint jay was influenced by his dad who was also an instrumentalist and some other prominent musicians in the industry

He signed a record deal with knight rider music in 2022 and released a single titled breakfast.

Clint jay is undoubtedly a very talented and very influential rising star. The singer and songwriter prefers going with the afro beat genres with the catchy and stupendous melodies as you can hear in most of his songs.

