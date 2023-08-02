‘Clear Road for the latest Engineer’ – Singer, Victony says as he sign out from the University

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, Anthony Ebuka Victor known professionally as Victony took to social media to reveal that he has finally become a graduate.

The talented singer made the announcement on his Official Instagram Page today being Wednesday the 2nd day of August, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to congratulate him.

Victony shared photos of his sign out shirt on his Official Instagram Page a while ago and he accompanied it with a caption which read: “Clear Road For The Latest Engineer”, the singer wrote and it’s absolutely amazing knowing that he has finally become a degree holder.

The above photo is that of the sign out shirt posted online by the singer a while ago and you can clearly see his name boldly written on it along with other people’s name and signature.

Victony is considered as one of the finest Afrobeat singer in the Nigerian Music Industry, he came into prominence some couple of years back after Mayorkun featured him on his hit song ”Holy Father” and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after entertainer in the country.

Ever since he emerged, he have been dishing out back to back hit songs for the listening pleasure of his fans some of which are: Soweto, Holy Father, Angelus, My Darling, Apollo, All Power, Rosemary, Chop and Slide, Outlaw, More, Ego, Like That, Maria, amongst others. He’s really good at what he does and he’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

