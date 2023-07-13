ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Chizzy Alichi, Others React As Nosa Rex And Wife Step Out In Style To Event

Popular actor and content creator, Nosa Rex aka Baba Rex has taken to his verified Instagram page to share adorable moments with his beautiful wife as they step out in style to an event. In the video, Nosa and his wife were spotted showing lovely dance moves. They stun in gorgeous native outfits and displayed an elegant appearance.

Nosa praise his origin and captioned his post, “Edo men to the world”.

Fans and celebrities couldn’t help but gush over them as they admired their dance moves. Top celebrities like Chizzy Alichi, Queen Mercy Atang, Onyi Alex, Rachel Okonkwo, Oge Okoye, and Shirley Curvy sent love and laughter emojis.

Nosa Rex and Nma Kocha have been happily married for over 7 years and are blessed with 3 children. Nosa joined acting after bagging a bachelor’s degree at a University in Benin in 2009 and since then, he has been consistent in his acting career.

