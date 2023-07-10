ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Chief Imo Anokwute Celebrates His Lookalike Brother As He Turns A Year Older Today (Pictures)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 50 mins ago
0 338 1 minute read

It’s all smiles for Longinus Anokwute alias Chief Imo as his lookalike brother added to his age. The veteran actor just got on social media to celebrate his brother who turned a year older. Taking to his Instagram handle, Chief Imo flaunted the pictures of the celebrant which he accompanied by a birthday wish.

There is no stronger bond than the one that connects brothers. Such relationships ensures that they hold each other’s backs no matter what. It’s no surprise that Chief Imo is elated to celebrate his lookalike brother with everything possible. Sharing the pictures of him online the comic actor wrote; ‘Happy birthday, my blood brother.”

As one gets older, many things change, but the admiration and love for one’s loved ones remain constant. Chief Imo took time to pen down a birthday wish for his brother and wants his fans to join in celebrating him. This is the hallmark of a healthy relationship that should exist among brothers.

Pictures are credited to Instagram.

Evangel4u (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 50 mins ago
0 338 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Nollywood celebrates veteran actor ‘Baba Agbako’ at 100; SDP will be a source of pride in Ondo — State Chairman assures

23 mins ago

Video: “All I see is Big wizzy smile” – Adorable video of Wizkid’s children dancing to viral Amapiano song melts

1 hour ago

Video: Olamide reaches out to artist who drew amazing artwork of his family

1 hour ago

Ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star, Kiddwaya Shares Stunning Picture Online

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button