Chief Imo Anokwute Celebrates His Lookalike Brother As He Turns A Year Older Today (Pictures)

It’s all smiles for Longinus Anokwute alias Chief Imo as his lookalike brother added to his age. The veteran actor just got on social media to celebrate his brother who turned a year older. Taking to his Instagram handle, Chief Imo flaunted the pictures of the celebrant which he accompanied by a birthday wish.

There is no stronger bond than the one that connects brothers. Such relationships ensures that they hold each other’s backs no matter what. It’s no surprise that Chief Imo is elated to celebrate his lookalike brother with everything possible. Sharing the pictures of him online the comic actor wrote; ‘Happy birthday, my blood brother.”

As one gets older, many things change, but the admiration and love for one’s loved ones remain constant. Chief Imo took time to pen down a birthday wish for his brother and wants his fans to join in celebrating him. This is the hallmark of a healthy relationship that should exist among brothers.

Pictures are credited to Instagram.

