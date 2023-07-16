ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Checkout The Outfit Deborah Paul Enenche Wore This Sunday That Has Caused Fans To React

Daughter to pastor Paul Enenche, Deborah Paul Enenche has recently thrilled many on social media as she shares lovely new photos of herself on social media. In the photos she shared, she was seen on a beautiful outfit which seemed to make her look younger than her age. She applied neatly done make up as she took the photos in different positions.

Even as she shared the photos, she never failed to give them a write up as she said, “Today I feel Him all around so strongly and I’m full of gratitude.”

Many fans, on seeing the photos, reacted as they were amazed and astounded at her beauty in the outfit. They reacted vigorously as they expressed themselves in different ways.

Judging from the comments, all her fans who reacted were impressed with the outfit she showed up on.

What are your thoughts and feelings concerning these photos? Feel free to drop a comment and follow for more as we will be expecting your feed back on this.

