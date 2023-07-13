ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Checkout New Photos Of Tiwa Savage That Has Caused Reactions From Fans

Tiwatope Savage, popularly known as Tiwa Savage, a Nigerian singer and actress has recently thrilled many of her followers with new photos of herself as she shared them on her verified Instagram handle. In the photos she shared, she was seen on different outfits which made her look like a queen. She applied neatly done make up and was also seen on a nice looking hair do.

She never failed to give the photos a write up as she said, “lost files.”

Many fans, on seeing the photos, reacted as they were amazed and awestruck at her beauty in the photos. They reacted vigorously as they expressed themselves in different ways. Screenshots of some reactions are shown below.

Tiwa Savage, ever since her rise to fame has been making waves as she now has an impressive fan base on Instagram.

What are your thoughts and feelings concerning these photos? Feel free to drop a comment and follow for more as we will be expecting your feed back on this.

