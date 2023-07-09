ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Checkout New Photos Of Tiwa Savage In Saudi Arabia That Has Caused Fans To React

0 349 1 minute read

Tiwatope Savage, popularly known as Tiwa Savage, a Nigerian singer and actress has recently thrilled many of her followers with new photos of herself as she shared them on her verified Instagram handle. In the photos she shared, she was seen on a lovely black outfit which made her look undoubtedly beautiful. She applied neatly done make up even as she took the photos in different positions.

She captioned the photos saying, “when I think of some places my music has taken me to, pure gratitude.”

Many persons who reacted were amazed at her beauty in the outfit and couldn’t help it. Amongst the fans who reacted to the photos, were some others who reacted to the caption she gave the photos. Some screenshots are shown below.

Tiwa Savage, ever since her rise to fame has been making waves all thanks to her dedication and commitment to the music industry.

What are your thoughts concerning these photos? Feel free to drop a comment and follow for more.

