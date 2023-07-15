ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Checkout New Photos Of Mercy Aigbe That Have Caused Reactions From Fans

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 349 1 minute read

Mercy Aigbe Hajiya Meena popularly known and called Mercy Aigbe, a popular Nigerian actress has thrilled many of her followers on Instagram with new photos of herself. In the photos she shared, she was seen on a black gown outfit which made her look undoubtedly more pretty. She applied neatly done make up and was seen on a nice looking head tie which complemented to the beauty of the outfit. She was also seen on gold accessories. She took the photos in different positions.

She never failed to accompany the photos with a write up as she said, “alhaja minnah.”

Many fans, on seeing the photos, reacted as they were amazed and astounded at her beauty. They reacted vigorously as they expressed themselves.

Mercy Aigbe, ever since her rise to fame has been making waves as she now has an impressive fan base on Instagram.

What are your thoughts and feelings concerning these photos? Feel free to drop a comment and follow for more as we will be expecting your feed back on this.

Bettyentertainment (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 349 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

I consistently pray for more money, more money, Nothing Really Concerns Me With Husband” -BBNaija Star And Lawyer, Jumoke Adedoyin

17 mins ago

Reactions As BBN’s Frodd Shares Moments From Baby Shower

29 mins ago

Nigerian Actress, Regina Daniels Posts New Awesome Photos Of Herself On Instagram

43 mins ago

My Heart Has Been Broken A Lot Of Times By People I Loved So Much And Sacrificing For -Destiny Etiko

56 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button