Checkout New Photos Of Mercy Aigbe And Her Hubby That Has Caused Fans To React

Mercy Aigbe Hajiya Meena popularly known and called Mercy Aigbe, a popular Nigerian actress has thrilled many of her followers on Instagram as she shares new photos of her husband and herself. In the photos she shared, whilst her husband was seen on a blue native attire, she was seen on a brown colored native gown outfit which made her look as smart as she always do. They were seen standing as they captured the photos.

“Handsome Alhaji,” she said as she shared the photos.

Many of her followers who saw the photos, reacted as they were amazed and marveled by the photos she shared. They reacted as they couldn’t hold back their nerves. Screenshots of some reactions are shown below.

What are your thoughts concerning these photos? Don’t you think her husband is as handsome as she has described? Feel free to drop a comment using the comment section below.

