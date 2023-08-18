ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Checkout New Photos Of Deborah Paul Enenche In Leeds, United Kingdom That Has Generated Reactions

Daughter to pastor Paul Enenche, Deborah Paul Enenche has generated a lot of reactions from many on social media as she shared new photos of herself in Leeds, United Kingdom. In the photos she shared, she was seen on a nice looking outfit which helped to enhance her beauty. She was seen on a nice looking face cap which complemented to the outfit’s beauty. She was also seen holding a small hand bag as she took the photos in a standing position.

The photos she shared are shown below.

Many persons who saw the photos, reacted as they were amazed by the outfit she showed up on. Screenshots of some reactions are shown below.

Deborah Paul Enenche has been making waves on social media all thanks to her dedication and commitment to the Kingdom’s work.

