Checkout New Looks Of Deborah Paul Enenche This Sunday That Has Stunned Many On Social Media

Deborah Paul Enenche, daughter to Pastor Paul Enenche, has recently thrilled many on social media as she shares new photos of herself this Sunday. In the photos she shared. she was seen on a nice looking red outfit which made her look as beautiful as she always do. She applied neatly done make up and was seen on a nice looking hair do as she took the photos in different positions.

Even as she shared the photos, she never failed to accompany them with a write up as she said, “Happy Sunday from my grandma and I. The service today was a literal crusade. Bless God for all the testimonies and miracles we saw.”

Many fans who saw the photos, reacted as they were amazed at the outfit she showed up on.

Deborah Paul Enenche, ever since her rise to fame has been making waves owing to her dedication and commitment.

