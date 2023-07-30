Check Out The Stunning Picture Of Afrobeats Superstar, Wizkid And Jada Pollock’s Father

Popular and successful Afrobeats Superstar, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known, as Wizkid has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as shuts down the London Tottenham Stadium yesterday, and several celebrities and public figures attended the show including Rexxie, Seyi Vibez, The Cavemen, Letitia Wright, Sunday Are, Jada Pollock’s Father, DJ Tunez, Bankulli, Bukayo Saka, amongst others.

Jada Pollock is the manager of the Afrobeats Superstar, Wizkid and she’s also the mother of his two sons, this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed to see the picture of wizkid’s Manager’s father, Jada Pollock’s Father during the London Tottenham Stadium Show.

They were both looking very handsome and good-looking in the picture, and several celebrities and public figures reacted to the picture their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others. This generated several reactions and comments from the public.

Check out the picture below;

