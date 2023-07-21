Check Out Stunning Picture Of DJ Cuppy And Swae Lee Chilling In Lagos

Popular and successful Celebrity and Social Media Personality, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she was seen chilling with American Superstar, Swae Lee in Lagos State, this generated several reactions and comments from the public following rumours about her breaking up with her boyfriend, Ryan Taylor after months of dating each other.

DJ Cuppy is one of the most popular and successful celebrities and public figures in Nigeria and the whole of Africa, she is a disc jockey, and has graced several international and local stages all over the world including Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, United States, United Kingdom, Dubai, Germany, Paris, Tanzania, Belgium, Croatia, Colombia, Netherlands, Portugal, Brazil, India, amongst others.

