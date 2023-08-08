Check Out Stunning Picture Of Alex Unusual And Ilebaye During The Eviction Show

Popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star, Alex Unusual has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she shares alluring and stunning picture with Ilebaye her official Twitter page generating reactions and comments from the public, as Alex Unusual is an HouseMate in the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show.

Alex Unusual is supposedly the school mother of Ilebaye in the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, several celebrities and public figures reacted to the picture their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

They were both looking very beautiful and stunning picture, they’re both fashionistas and queens of fashion, as they both know how to rock and blend outfits to bring out perfection each time they step out in the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show.

Their fans and supporters reacted to the picture their official social media platforms.

Check out the picture below;

Sola_rayo (

)