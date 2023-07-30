ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Check Out Cee C, Alex Unusual And Mercy Eke’s Outfit To The Night Party

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 33 mins ago
0 324 1 minute read

Alex Unusual, Cee C, and Mercy Eke has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as they all slayed to the first night party of the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as they were all looking very beautiful and stunning in the picture.

Alex Unusual, Mercy Eke, and Cee C are one of the most popular and successful HouseMates in the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, they are the IT girls in the show, and the outfits they wore to the first night party of the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show got people talking, and they were all looking for the best dressed between Alex Unusual, Cee C, and Mercy Eke.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the picture their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others, several of their fans and supporters reacted to the picture their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Check out the picture below;

Sola_rayo (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 33 mins ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

“They Won’t Know What Will Hit Them, Me And You, White Lambo” – Whitemoney To Mercy Eke

8 mins ago

I Would Rather My Husband Brings His Side Chick Home And Marries Her – BBNaija Housemate, Mercy Eke

57 mins ago

Ilebaye Nobody Can Shut You Up, I Am Ready For The Person That Wants To Beat You Outside, Phyna Says

2 hours ago

I’ll Be Strolling At Night In Asaba Or Enugu So That I Can See Igbo Husband, They Like Bumbum”Lolade Okusanya

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button