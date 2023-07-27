Charly Boy Reveals how Celebration Seized in his Father’s House as Soon as he was Made a Judge.

Nigerian veteran singer, Charly Boy has taken to social media to recount how his late father’s office as a judge affected the festivities that were usually held at his house during such period. He made such remembrance on Twitter.

The entertainer who spoke about such issue through his official Twitter account, uploaded pictures of him with his demised father, Chukwudifo Oputa.

Charly Boy went ahead to disclose that he remembers when his father was a successful lawyer in Port Harcourt, adding that everyday seemed like Christmas because they were always celebrating one thing or another.

The singer however revealed that everything changed as soon as he was made a judge in 1965, adding that he hardly attended any social function and the house parties suddenly seized.

Charly Boy finally revealed that when they tried to query his father as to the sudden change, he would give them a long lecture on how judges should completely abstain from public life.

Here is Charly Boy’s post below;

