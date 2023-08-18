ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

ChangeBoy Lay Rapper & Damz Team Up For New Song 'Jolly': Listen

ChangeBoy Lay Rapper is an electrifying Afro-beat artist, who music is for the soul and also give you a peace of mind with his sweet Melodie,After a self imposed hiatus for 5months I’m backs again with a New Jam call (Jolly) this jam can play anywhere in the world  the energy in the song is excellent.

ChangeBoy Lay Rapper Back to his Artist journey,from his previous work, ChangeBoy Lay Rapper Ft a lot of Top  Liberian  Legend in the music industry.and outside Liberia

As he Released his highly anticipated New Music titled “Jolly” featuring Damz From Nigeria. ChangeBoy Lay Rapper invited you to join him to Scream his Jam,and Shared his work. Get ready to spend money too (Jolly) and make your day to be lit.

Jolly to the world

