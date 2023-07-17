Chacha Eke Faani Shows Off Her Latest Appearance To Celebrate Her 36th Birthday (Photos)

Nollywood divas capture the attention of their fans and admirers whenever they are celebrating their birthdays. It’s Chacha Eke’s 36th birthday, and she just got on the internet to mark her birthday with her new look. The onscreen diva flaunted her stunning images in a stylish outfit and an adorable hairstyle to match.

Chacha is a fashionista who can use anything at her disposal to look stunning. It’s no doubt that she is endowed with a high fashion sense. She turned 26 today, and this gave her an opportunity to showcase her latest appearance on Instagram. She also wished herself a happy birthday, affirming that she is super proud.

Many movie actresses like Chacha are not only fashionistas but also understand how to draw attention with various appearances. In light of this, Chacha debuted her new appearance while celebrating her birthday. She showed off the lovely pictures on Instagram with the caption, “Look whose birthday it is today, mine. Happy birthday. I’m super proud.”

Evangel4u (

)