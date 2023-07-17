ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Chacha Eke celebrates 35th birthday with stunning photos

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 350 1 minute read

Popular Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke, took to her Instagram page on July 17, 2023, to celebrate her 35th birthday with stunning photos.

The Enugu-born actress clocked 36 today. Congratulations are in order for her.

To mark her birthday celebration, Chacha Eke penned a brief message to herself and appreciated how far she has come.

She wrote “Happy birthday Chacha. I am super proud of you”.

The mother of four shared some lovely photos of herself along with the post.

In the photos, the movie star wore a pink blouse with matching shoes and black trousers.

She complemented her look with flawless makeup.

Chacha Eke also shared a video from her birthday photoshoot.

The caption read “Dear Chacha, I will always love you”.

Fans and well-wishers took to the comment section and complimented her on her beautiful birthday photos.

While others showered her with heartfelt prayers for reaching another milestone age.

See link to the post below

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cuyu6AEIK1k/?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

Bismark5 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 350 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

” Ejire Thank You So Much Our Best Dressed Winner “- Odunlade Adekola Reacts To Eniola Ajao’s Dress

11 mins ago

Fans react as Anita Joseph shares exciting photos

1 hour ago

London-based Nigerian Actress, Anike Alajogun Marks Mother’s 86th Birthday with Heartwarming Tribute

1 hour ago

Fans ract as BBNaija’s Bella shares photos from her holiday in Greece

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button