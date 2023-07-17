Chacha Eke celebrates 35th birthday with stunning photos

Popular Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke, took to her Instagram page on July 17, 2023, to celebrate her 35th birthday with stunning photos.

The Enugu-born actress clocked 36 today. Congratulations are in order for her.

To mark her birthday celebration, Chacha Eke penned a brief message to herself and appreciated how far she has come.

She wrote “Happy birthday Chacha. I am super proud of you”.

The mother of four shared some lovely photos of herself along with the post.

In the photos, the movie star wore a pink blouse with matching shoes and black trousers.

She complemented her look with flawless makeup.

Chacha Eke also shared a video from her birthday photoshoot.

The caption read “Dear Chacha, I will always love you”.

Fans and well-wishers took to the comment section and complimented her on her beautiful birthday photos.

While others showered her with heartfelt prayers for reaching another milestone age.

See link to the post below

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cuyu6AEIK1k/?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

Bismark5 (

)