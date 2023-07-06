ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Burnaboy, Wizkid, Davido, And Rema, Amongst Spotify’s Top Afrobeats Artistes Of All Time

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 391 1 minute read

Popular and successful Afrobeats Superstars, Burnaboy, WizKid, Rema, Ayra Starr, Ckay, Tems, Davido, Fireboy DML, Omah Lay, Amaarae, have been listed by Spotify as the top Afrobeats Superstars globally, this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Spotify.

These Afrobeats Superstars are one of the most popular and successful Afrobeats Superstars in Nigeria and the whole of Africa, and they’ve preached the gospel of Afrobeats all over the world, and they’ve kade Afrobeats one of the most popular and successful genre in Nigeria and the whole of Africa, and in the whole world.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the tweet their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others. Several of their fans and supporters reacted to the tweet their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Check out the tweet below;

Sola_rayo (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 391 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

“The Same Girl With Different Mindset”- Regina Nwoko Says As She Steps Out With Her Hubby (Photos)

10 mins ago

Singer Timi Dakolo Celebrates His Lovely Wife, Says She Is A Super Hero (Pictures)

20 mins ago

Video: “I’ll always be your loyal fan” – Olamide tells Lojay after paying for his music video

2 hours ago

Video: Kanayo O. Kanayo prays for his son set to study in America

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button