Burnaboy, Wizkid, Davido, And Rema, Amongst Spotify’s Top Afrobeats Artistes Of All Time

Popular and successful Afrobeats Superstars, Burnaboy, WizKid, Rema, Ayra Starr, Ckay, Tems, Davido, Fireboy DML, Omah Lay, Amaarae, have been listed by Spotify as the top Afrobeats Superstars globally, this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Spotify.

These Afrobeats Superstars are one of the most popular and successful Afrobeats Superstars in Nigeria and the whole of Africa, and they’ve preached the gospel of Afrobeats all over the world, and they’ve kade Afrobeats one of the most popular and successful genre in Nigeria and the whole of Africa, and in the whole world.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the tweet their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others. Several of their fans and supporters reacted to the tweet their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Check out the tweet below;

