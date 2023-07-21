Burna Boy Is Class, Sometimes, I Learn Music Writing From Him – Omah Lay says

Omah Lay, a talented musician, has expressed his admiration and gratitude towards Burna Boy, another prominent Nigerian artist. According to a post shared on Facebook by HipHop Ville, Omah Lay praised Burna Boy’s musical abilities and his significant impact on Nigerian music on an international level.

Omah Lay stated that he considers Burna Boy to be in a league of his own when it comes to music writing. He also revealed that Burna Boy has been a great source of inspiration for him in his own songwriting journey.

In his own words, Omah Lay said, “I learned from Burna Boy in terms of music writing. He’s unmatched, and I don’t see anyone else on his level.”

Burna Boy’s musical journey has been marked by continuous growth and success, elevating Nigerian music to global recognition with his exceptional music.

