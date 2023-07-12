Bukky Wright, Opeyemi Aiyeola, Others React As Doyin Hassan Loses Younger Brother

Veteran Mount Zion actor and professor of International business management at Ontario College in Canada, Doyin Hassan aka Iguana has just lost his immediate younger brother to the cold hands of death.

Doyin shared a photo of his younger brother and said he had great plans and that he cannot question God for taking him.

In conclusion, he prayed that God will fill the vacuum that he has created.

This sad news triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities sent condolence messages.

Actress, Bukky Wright said, “So sorry. May his soul rest in the peace of almighty Allah”.

Opeyemi Aiyeola said, “Accept my condolences Sir. May God console your family”.

Toyin Adegbola said, “Haa. What a loss! May God Almighty grant him rest. It is well my friend. Take heart”.

Doyin Hassan is well-known for his role in the Mount Zion movie, Iguana in the late 1990s. He’s a professor of business management in Canada.

May the soul of his brother rest in peace.

