Budding Afro-Reggae Artiste; Kingral Set To Drop New Single “Sinner Man” Ahead Of Debut EP “Mushin To Medina”

Kingral, born Roheem Abiola Lawal is a Nigerian Afropop and Afro-reggae emerging sensation artiste. Kingral has continued to draw a huge following with his rhythmic vibrations churned out of his inner sonic reactor as evidenced by his melodic soup of Reggae and Afropop.

Building on his momentum, Kingral is set to paint this year’s Valentine’s day red with “Sinner Man”, the lead single from his upcoming body of work, “Mushin to Medina EP”, under the management of Elite Smart Focus.

Like many music greats, Kingral discovered his affinity for performing arts at an early age, first in primary school where he was the cultural team lead at his school’s art performances and then in high school where he began following the music of artists such as Alpha Blondy, Wiz, Wande Coal and the late Dagrin.

Asides from his interest in performing art early in life, Kingral was very active in sports and even chased a football career, which he confessed to having enjoyed for most of his lifetime, but unfortunately, injuries cut his round leather dream short. He picked up a fine interest in fashion and built around that for a while. That fashion aspect of things never left him and is a testament to his high fashion sense.

However, It won’t take long before his deep dive into music came along when he met one of Nigeria’s foremost music producers; Dapiano in 2015 and decided to be his understudy. Before long he was dropping flows on Dapiano’s beats even before they were finished. That launched him into the continuum of sonic fusions, which has garnered him raves thus far.

“Sinner Man” drops on Valentine’s Day. Watch this space.

