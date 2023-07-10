“Boys Are Usually Stupid & That’s Just The Truth. Not All Of Them Are But Most Of Them Are”-Tboss

Former Big Brother Naija star, Tokunbor Idowu, popularly known as Tboss, recently shared her candid opinion on the ongoing discussion surrounding LightSkinKeisha and CocaVango’s views on cheating. The debate has been gaining traction across various social media platforms.

In response to the headline, Tboss expressed her belief that “Boys are usually St*pid and that’s just the truth. Not all of them, but most of them are.” This comment from the reality TV personality has sparked a wave of reactions and further ignited the conversation about gender dynamics in relationships.

Tboss’s statement reflects a common sentiment that highlights the prevalence of infidelity and dishonesty among men. While it is important to note that her comment does not generalize all men, it does shed light on the experiences and perceptions of many individuals.

As discussions around LightSkinKeisha and CocaVango’s views on cheating continue to circulate online, Tboss’s comment serves as a reminder of the ongoing dialogue surrounding trust, fidelity, and the complexities of romantic relationships in the entertainment industry.

