Boma And Chichi React As BBN’s Angel Smith Shows Off Her See-through Outfit To BBN All Stars

Former Big Brother Naija star, Angel Smith, has used her new Instagram post to show off her outfit for the Big Brother Naija All Stars show. She is someone who loves to dress up nicely for events, and she did the same again by putting on a beautiful outfit. After seeing her post, her fans, including BBN colleagues Boma Akpore and Chichi, could not hold their nerves as they made their feelings known towards her new post.

On this occasion, she showed up in a see-through outfit that looked good on her. Her neatly done makeup caught the eye as it matched the color of her skin. She appeared with a lovely hairdo that enhanced her beauty. She put on high heels as she took the pictures in different postures.

She captioned her post by saying, “Archangels, heard you all were looking for me? Biggie’s baby is back in the house, bringing more fun, more laughter, and more drama. Let’s do this once again.” This caption and her pictures caught the attention of her fans, who reacted quickly to them.

Upon coming across her post, Boma Akpore was quick to react by saying, “JB money,” while Chichi also reacted by saying, “My baby, let’s go.” These reactions show that her new post is well-appreciated by her colleagues, as shown by their positive remarks.

Worldnewsreporter (

)