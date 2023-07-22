Bobrisky reveals how doctors gave him the sweetest shape ever after surgery

Renowned Nigerian transgender and social media sensation, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has recently taken to his official Facebook page to proudly reveal the astonishing results of his recent body transformation and share the new guidelines he has set for his life.

In the past few days, the news of Bobrisky’s surgery had captured the attention of the online community and various social media platforms. He kept his fans updated throughout the entire process, from the initial preparations leading up to the surgery, to sharing videos of himself in the operating theater, and even candidly discussing the post-operative discomfort he endured.

Just a few hours ago, Bobrisky expressed his immense gratitude towards his medical team, praising them for crafting the most incredible and appealing shape he could have ever imagined. The transformative procedure seems to have boosted her self-esteem significantly, and he confidently asserted that her worth has now escalated, indicating a newfound sense of self-assurance.

In his words, “My doctors gave me the most sweetest shape ever, my price has gone up. If you don’t have money, I’m never associating myself with you”.

With his enhanced appearance, Bobrisky emphasized that he has set new standards for himself and his interactions with others. Notably, he declared that his association will now be reserved for those who possess financial means, as he is adamant about distancing himself from individuals he perceives as lacking the necessary resources.

In his own words, he proclaimed, “My doctors have gifted me with the most exquisite shape imaginable, and as a result, my value has skyrocketed. I am no longer inclined to associate with those who are financially challenged; if you do not have the means, I shall not be in your company.”

Bobrisky’s journey towards self-discovery and empowerment has been a captivating and inspirational one for his vast online following, who have witnessed the transformation from start to finish. His unwavering determination to create a life aligned with his true self and her decision to establish personal boundaries resonate deeply with those who have supported him throughout this process.

As he continues to embrace his new identity and evolve as a person, Bobrisky’s story stands as a testament to the power of self-acceptance and the pursuit of one’s authentic self. With his ever-expanding online influence, he now aims to inspire others to embrace their uniqueness and live life on their own terms, fearlessly carving their paths, just as he has done.

Source: Bobrisky’s Facebook Page

