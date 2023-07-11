“Bobrisky Acquired Additional Bum, No Going Back For Him, How Will He Have Children” Crowncy Anyanwu

Nollywood actress, Crowncy Anyanwu has used her new post on her Threads page to talk about Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky’s newly acquired bumbum. She took to her Threads page to share the post, where she disclosed that Bobrisky has truly acquired an additional bumbum, saying that there is no going back for him again.

She made it known after Bobrisky had gone to enlarge his bumbum that he would not be able to have children of his own. You may recall that Bobrisky shared a video of himself on social media where he announced that he went for a second bumbum enlargement procedure, which is exactly what the actress is talking about.

In the statement she made on her Threads page, she said, “Bobrisky acquired additional bumbum, no going back for him, how will he have children.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent, which has helped her achieve more fame.

