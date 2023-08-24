ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“Bob Sell Your Market You’re Hot, Politicians Are Watching You”-Bobrisky Says With New Photo

In a recent post that set social media abuzz, Bobrisky once again showcased his captivating presence. The influencer, known for his boldness and unique style, shared an alluring photo that garnered attention from his followers, including notable figures.

Accompanying the photo was a statement that carried a mix of confidence and cheekiness. Bobrisky playfully urged himself to “sell his market,” highlighting his captivating allure. However, amidst the playful banter, he didn’t shy away from addressing potential critics. With a hint of sarcasm, he mentioned that even though he’s sure to attract opinions, he isn’t bothered, pointing out that it’s not just him who receives such attention.

Interestingly, the post also carried a note of caution, suggesting that politicians are keeping an eye on him, despite his use of a “fake page.” This cryptic remark adds an intriguing layer to Bobrisky’s social media persona, leaving fans and followers eager to see what he has in store next.

Check out the screenshot of his post from Instagram below.

