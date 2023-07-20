Bloggers Lied That I Was Shot Because I Was Sleeping With A Married Man & Woman -Angela Okorie

The popular Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie had recounted how a blogger lied that she was shot because she was sleeping with a married man and woman.

According to a video posted on social media, she spoke on the reason she has been dragging her ex-friend Uche Elendu on social media for the past days, she recalled how she was shot in the head on her way back from show, her ex-friend Uche Elendu came and was video recording her and sent the video to a blogger who lied against her.

She said, blogger lied that I was shot because I was sleeping with a married man & woman. Which is not true, that she has never snatched anyone’s husband, that all her friends are married and no one will come out and say she had ever snatched their husband from them.

Angela added that, on social media, different celebrities are being called out for snatching People’s husband, but had anyone e ever seen them mention her name? She doesn’t do such a thing, she said.

She has questioned why they are trying to assassinate her character, why they are trying to write a different story from what really happened. Angela disclosed how hurt she felt in a lengthy video she posted in social media. What are your thoughts on this?

