Biola Adebayo, Mide Martins, Others React As Ronke Odusanya Shares Lovely Moments With Child In US

Popular actress and filmmaker, Ronke Odusanya has taken to her official social media handle to share adorable moments with her daughter as they go on vacation in the US.

In the video, she was spotted having a nice time with her daughter. They strolled and later went to the amusement park to have a nice time. Ronke dropped love emojis and captioned her post, “On vacation with my mini-me”.

Fans and celebrities couldn’t help but gush over them as they dropped lovely remarks.

Actress, Biola Adebayo said, “See my beautiful Fifehanmi. God bless you, my love”.

Other celebrities like Kemi Afolabi, Aisha Lawal, Wumi Toriola, Mide Martins, Mimisola Daniels, Kemi Korede, Glee Of Life, and Kudi Alagbo sent love emojis.

A fan said, “Fife has grown up oo. May God continue to increase your wisdom”.

Recalled that in early 2021(around February), Ronke’s marriage with Olarenwaju aka Jago hit the rock and the news was all over the internet. The issue of the custody of the child was in court, with Jago requesting a DNA test.

In February 2022, he came online to apologize, noting that Fife is his daughter.

EssienAkpan (

)