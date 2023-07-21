Bimbo Ademoye Reacts As Guinness World Record Holder, Hilda Baci Shares Photo In Off-shoulder Outfit

Guinness World Record holder, Chef Hilda Baci, has used her new Instagram post to show off her beauty to her fans. She is someone who loves to showcase her beauty in different outfits on social media, and she has done it again by appearing in an elegant outfit. Upon coming across her post, her fans, including actress Bimbo Ademoye, could not hold their nerves as they expressed their opinions in different ways on her page.

This time, she showed up with a stunning hairdo that enhanced her beauty. She appeared in an off-shoulder outfit that looked good on her. She applied nicely done makeup to her face that matched the color of her skin. She put on high heels as she took the pictures in different postures.

She captioned her post by saying, “The record breaking Barbie.” This caption and her pictures attracted the attention of her fans, who reacted to them.

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye was quick to react after seeing the post by saying, “Write their record-breaking in-caps log, please.” This reaction shows that her new post is well-appreciated by the actress, as shown by her positive comment.

