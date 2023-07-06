ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Billionaire's Side Chick- Bobrisky Reveals In New Post

Idris Okuneye widely known and addressed as Bobrisky is a popular Nigerian transgender woman and social media influencer who has acquired so much wealth, fame and above all an amazing and wonderful life she dreamt of.

Since she became famous and wealthy, Bobrisky on several posts made on her official facebook page has disclosed the category of men she associates with. According to her, she dates men who have more than enough money to spend on her, noting that she was too expensive to date a broke guy.

Few minutes ago, the social media influencer her official facebook page has disclosed she is currently a side chick to a billionaire whose Identity she refused to disclose. Judging from her expensive and luxurious life, it’ll be unnecessary to doubt her. The post attracted a lot of reactions from fans and other facebook users. Some supporting the way Bobrisky wants to live her life and others against it.

What are your thoughts on this?

