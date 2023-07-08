Big Shame On You – Actress, Anita Joseph Blasts Lady Who Begged For 7k To Start Up Business

Nollywood actress and social media influencer, Anita Joseph has blasted a social media lady who implored the public to assist her financially to start up a business.

The actress initially took to her social media page to drop words of encouragement for her colleague, Yul Edochie’s wife after she made her first social media post since the demise of their first son, Kambilichukwu.

However, the social media user took to the comment section to seek for assistance from the public, as she begged for 7k to start up a small business which she will use to take care of her baby. The social media user precisely stated that she intends to start roasting corn since it is the season of harvesting corn, and further stated that people can video call her to confirm she is real.

In reaction, Anita Joseph could not help but drag the social media user as she wrote:

“Big sh**me on you”

