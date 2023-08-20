ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Big Brother Should Have Brought In Level Up Housemates As Guests Too, Christy O Says

Reality Star and former big brother Naija Level up housemate, Christiana Oluwafunke Ojimu popularly known as Christy O has dropped her opinion regarding the new house guests recently introduced into the show

The beautiful lady made this known a tweet put out few minutes ago, while insisting some people from Level up season should have been selected,she said

“Big brother for try bring level up hms too na… so them ilebaye and co can scream too . Regardless, this selection is wild especially omashola and lucy”

Check out the screenshot below

Christy is a twenty four year old beauty entrepreneur, influencer and model from Ondo State she was popular in the house for handling the drums during task presentations

The reality show seems to have a different dynamic as four people joined in after Kiddwaya’s Eviction

Over to you dear readers, what do you think about this article?

Please share your thoughts with us in the comment section

