Big Brother Naija Season 8: “Shalipopi Is So Fine, He Is My Spec” -Angel Smith

Moments ago, popular Nigerian reality TV star Angel Agnes Smith, known as Angel Smith, openly admitted to her fellow housemates in the Big Brother Naija house that she is a huge fan of the fast-rising Afrobeat singer and songwriter, Shalipopi. Shalipopi has rapidly gained recognition in the Nigerian music industry, notably with his hit single “Elon Musk.” Since its release a few months ago, he has captured the hearts of many, including Angel.

In a recent conversation in a video (Watch The Full Video) within the house, Angel Smith candidly expressed her affection for Shalipopi, describing him as exceptionally handsome. She emphasized that Shalipopi perfectly fits her preference and revealed that she actively participated in the protest for his release when he was detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) a few weeks ago.

Using her own words, Angel stated, “Real Shalipopi and he’s so handsome, my type. Even when they arrested him, I was like ‘Free Elon Musk,’ until he was released. I admire guys from the trenches, those who make money from the trenches.” Her statement generated significant reactions from the public.

Angel Smith is currently one of the most prominent contestants in the Big Brother Naija house, having joined the show during its eighth season. Her presence has been captivating since her entry into the house.

