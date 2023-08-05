Big Brother Naija Season 8: I’ve Never Had S€x” -Ilebaye Reveals During Oracle Night Games

Ilebaye’s response during the oracle night games has sparked numerous public reactions and comments. When questioned about her past s€xual experiences before the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, Ilebaye confidently stated that she has never had s€x in her life. This surprising revelation has caused quite a stir among the public, leaving many astonished by her statement.

Ilebaye reiterated her stance, emphasizing that she has genuinely never engaged in s€xual activities before. This assertion garnered further public reactions and comments, with people speculating on the truth of her statement.

The statement prompted reactions from various celebrities and public figures, who shared their thoughts on platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Additionally, Ilebaye’s fans and supporters expressed their views on her statement through these same social media channels.

In my opinion, I believe that Ilebaye being a virgin is very good for her, and keeping it for her husband would be a good thing.

What do you think about this update?

squareblogge (

)