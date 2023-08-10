ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Big Brother Naija S8: Uriel’s Reaction After She Saw Mercy Hugging Kiddwaya During A General Meeting

During a recent gathering in the lounge, the housemates convened for a general meeting to discuss their upcoming wager presentation. At this moment, Uriel witnessed Mercy embracing Kiddwaya from behind, leading to her displaying a humorous reaction. Uriel stood nearby, unable to contain her response to the scene.

Observing Mercy’s action, Uriel approached the duo and gently removed Mercy’s hand from Kiddwaya’s shoulders. In a playful attempt, she tried to pull Mercy away, but Mercy remained steadfast and continued to stand her ground, sharing laughter. Uriel then playfully tapped Mercy on the backside before returning to her original position. Evidently, Uriel and Kiddwaya share a certain level of closeness, and her reaction possibly stemmed from seeing another woman cuddling up to him, although the situation concluded in a lighthearted manner.

HERE IS A LINK TO THE SOURCE OF THIS UPDATE (Watch The Full Video)

What do you think about this update of Uriel removing Mercy’s hand from Kiddwaya?

