Big Brother Naija All Stars: My BF Told Me That He'll Give Me 120M In 3 Months That I Shouldn't Go For All Stars – Mercy Eke

Mercy Eke has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she said that her boyfriend told her that he’ll give her 120 million in three months and that she should not go for the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, but she declined and said she wants this. Mercy Eke said she came on the show, as she has come on the show, she doesn’t have one naira.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the statement their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others, as they were surprised and overwhelmed with the fact that Mercy Eke has been saying it repeatedly that she doesn’t have money.

Several of her fans and supporters reacted to the statement their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Mercy Eke is the winner of the Big Brother Naija Season Four Show, and she’s one of the most popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star from the Big Brother Naija Season Four Show.

