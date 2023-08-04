Big Brother Naija All Stars: “My BF told me that he will give me 120million in 3months, that I come for this show” – Mercy

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Mercy Eke, has revealed the bounty offer she was offered not to participate in the show.

While in a conversation with fellow housemates, Alex in the house changing room, she opened up on however mutual relationship is outside the house.

According to Mercy, her man who she did not reveal his name, would be looking at her in the show and he ‘shading her’.

The one-time winner of the show revealed that her man offered to give her the prize money for the winner of the show, which is 120M, in three months. Which meant that he was going to give her 40 million per month.

She then added that she refused the offer as she wanted to come for the show.

According to Mercy, fellow housemate, Frodd knows her boyfriend. Alex then added that another fellow housemate, Kiddwaya, also knows the person she is mutually involved with, which his why he is always hesitating to dance with her.

Here is the video;

