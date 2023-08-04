Big Brother Naija All Stars: God Forbid Ebuka Asks Me About Me And Venita, I’ll Just Ask Him To Ask Her – Adekunle

Adekunle Olopade has generated several reactions and comments from the public as he said that God Forbid is Ebuka Obi Uchendu, the host of the Big Brother Naija Show asks him about Venita on Sunday, he’ll tell Ebuka Obi Uchendu to ask her because he doesn’t have any idea about what they’re doing.

Adekunle Olopade said they’ve not spoken about anything, and he has not told any girl in the house that he likes her. Adekunle Olopade said most of the people he’s been talking to is just to get to know them and find out their life outside the Big Brother’s House. Adekunle Olopade said that it’s not even up to two weeks that Venita called him stupid in the gym, this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Adekunle Olopade.

Venita and Adekunle Olopade have been showing signs of wanting to be in a relationship in the Big Brother’s House, but Adekunle Olopade has set it straight.

