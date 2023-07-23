ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Big Brother Naija All Stars: Ebuka shares photos of his look for the opening night

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 327 1 minute read

Nigerian media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu took to his Instagram page on Sunday, July 23, 2023, and shared photos of his look from the opening night of the 8th season of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

This year’s show was tagged the All-Star edition and it premiered today. The season will feature some popular former housemates of the competition. 

The host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu opened the anticipated show in grand style.

Ebuka is known for his great sense of style and he didn’t disappoint this time.

In the post, he asked fans if they have spotted any of their favourite housemates.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu shared some photos along with the post.

In the photos, the fashion icon wore a pink suit and complemented his look with nice shades and pieces of jewellery.

For his second look, he wore a purple traditional outfit with a matching cap.

Fans and followers of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, as well as his colleagues took to the comment section and showered him with praises.

See photos of his outfit for the BBNaija All Stars opening night below.

Bismark5 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 327 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

“Don’t Play”-BBN’s JMK Says To Angel As She Returns To The BBNaija All Stars Show

5 mins ago

Reactions As Davido Gifts Female Hotel Worker Who Returned $70k To A Customer $10k

19 mins ago

“Rooting For You, Kiddwaya. Don’t Go & Embarass Me”-DJ Cuppy Says About Kiddwaya’s Return To BBnaija

31 mins ago

Ex BBN Housemate, Saga Deolu Holds First International Exhibition In Malta

57 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button