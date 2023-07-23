Big Brother Naija All Stars: Ebuka shares photos of his look for the opening night

Nigerian media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu took to his Instagram page on Sunday, July 23, 2023, and shared photos of his look from the opening night of the 8th season of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

This year’s show was tagged the All-Star edition and it premiered today. The season will feature some popular former housemates of the competition.

The host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu opened the anticipated show in grand style.

Ebuka is known for his great sense of style and he didn’t disappoint this time.

In the post, he asked fans if they have spotted any of their favourite housemates.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu shared some photos along with the post.

In the photos, the fashion icon wore a pink suit and complemented his look with nice shades and pieces of jewellery.

For his second look, he wore a purple traditional outfit with a matching cap.

Fans and followers of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, as well as his colleagues took to the comment section and showered him with praises.

See photos of his outfit for the BBNaija All Stars opening night below.

