ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Big Brother Gives Soma A Strike For Harassing Angel And Displaying Utter Disrespect To Big Brother

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 mins ago
0 312 1 minute read

Big Brother has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as he plays a clip of Soma harassing Angel BJ Smith in front of all the HouseMates, and Soma also disrespected Big Brother by giving the F sign to the camera, this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the fact that Big Brother gave Soma a strike, people weren’t expecting Big Brother to punish Soma for harassing Angel BJ Smith.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the verdict their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others, this means that Big Brother is watching what all the HouseMates are doing in the Big Brother’s House, and there’s nothing anyone will do and escape from because Big Brother is always watching.

Several of their fans and supporters reacted to the verdict their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Check out the tweet below;

Sola_rayo (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 mins ago
0 312 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

BBN: Omashola’s Response After Doyin Asked Him If Being Married Will Stop Him From Having Fun

1 hour ago

“That’s Not My Tattoo, That’s AG’s Hand”-Singer Simi Says After Sharing Video Of New Tattoo

2 hours ago

Reactions To Regina Daniel’s Recent Post Online

2 hours ago

Nothing Is Too Big For You – Charles Okocha Said To Her Daughter As He Takes Her Shopping.

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button