Betrayal Saga:Angela Okorie, Please Calm Down, I Love You & Don’t Want This For You”Sonia Ogiri Begs

Nollywood actress, Sonia Ogiri, has used her new Instagram post to appeal to her colleague, actress Angela Okorie, to calm down. She took to her Instagram page to share the post, where she pleaded with her to forgive some of her movie colleagues that she claimed to have betrayed her, saying that she loves her and does not want things like this for her.

You may recall that Angela Okorie had earlier taken to her Instagram page to call out some of her Nollywood colleagues who videotaped and took pictures of her when she was sick in the hospital. Her colleague, Sonia Ogiri, has now come out to urge her to forgive and let go of the matter, saying that she stood by her and told the truth when she expressed her hurt.

In the statement made by the actress on her Instagram page, she said, “Angela Okoro, please calm down, I love you and don’t want this for you. I beg you with everything you love, please forgive and stop, my love.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent, which has helped her achieve more fame.

