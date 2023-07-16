Benson Okonkwo Reacts As Guinness Record Holder, Hilda Baci Shares New Photos In Off-shoulder Outfit

Chef Hilda Baci, who happens to be a Guinness World Record holder, has used her new Instagram post to showcase her beauty to her fans. She is someone who loves to show off her beauty. She is someone who loves to show off her beauty in different outfits on social media, and she has done the same again by appearing in an elegant outfit. Most of the people who saw the post, including actor Benson Okonkwo, could not hold their nerves as they expressed their opinions in different ways on her page.

In her latest post, she showed up in an off-shoulder outfit that looked good on her. Her nicely done makeup caught the eye as it matched the color of her skin. She appeared with a stunning hairdo that enhanced her beauty.

She captioned her post by saying, “A queen with ambition.” This caption, along with her pictures, caught the attention of her fans, who reacted quickly to them.

Nollywood actor, Benson Okonkwo was quick to react after seeing the post by saying, “A queen and more.” This reaction shows that her new post is well-appreciated by her colleague, as evidenced by his positive remark.

