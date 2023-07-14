Bella Shmurda, Poco Lee, and others not attacked — LASU

According to Punch reports, the The Management of Lagos State University, Ojo, has faulted claims that dancer, Poco Lee, and Musician, Bella Shmurda, were attacked at the musical show tagged “Party with Poco Lee (Homecoming Concert)”.

The PUNCH had previously reported that several LASU students had attributed the interruption of the Poco Lee Homecoming event on Thursday night in Lagos to cultists also referred to as “Ojo boys.”

The cultists allegedly entered the school carrying pistols and other weapons, according to the pupils.

Poco Lee, a dancer and LASU alumni born Pascal Odinaka, staged a “Homecoming” show on Thursday at the LASU Main Auditorium, Ojo Campus.

Bella Shmurda, another alumnus and well-known singer, was also scheduled to perform at the event.

However, the management refuted allegations of a cultist attack in a statement released on Friday and signed by the Coordinator of the Centre for Information and Public Relations, Thomas-Onashile Oluwayemisi, claiming that the security team halted the performance because the space was too packed.

The management of Lagos State University issued the following statement: “The Management of Lagos State University has observed with deep regret the embellished social media portrayal of the pockets of altercations that greeted a musical performance featuring popular dancer Poco Lee and musician Bella Shmurda, tagged “Party with Poco Lee (Homecoming Concert)”.

“While we completely condemn the sad incident, we have noticed the skewed narrative that is starting to be peddled by evil, and in some cases, ignorant, people, so it is important that we offer the right point of view.

For the record, we wish to refute rumours that cultists physically attacked either the performers who came to perform or the students. We categorically declare that Polo Lee, Bella Shmurda, or any other artist was never attacked. On his social media platforms, Bella has confirmed this for himself.

“Reports of a fight breaking out or cult conflicts are nothing but false allegations, but there were pockets of fights among spectators as was to be expected at such a concert.

For the record, we also want to point out that the commotion that greeted the event towards the end was mostly brought on by the reactions of delighted students who had just witnessed one of their own perform live for them on their campus. Along with it, the organisers, an independent entertainment company, had logistical and planning problems that made crowd control a problem.

According to reliable reports, the show’s promoters offered tickets online with instructions for guests to pick them up in person at the show’s venue. The LASU security team needed to move quickly to manage the situation with the assistance of men from other security agencies who had been invited before the event since the number of students at the venue exceeded the capacity for tickets provided by the organisers.

Even though the gathering was well-managed, the students’ delight at seeing some of their fellow students who have achieved fame led to some unruliness.

Around 5:30 p.m., the Security Team abruptly ended the performance and dispersed the audience after determining that some criminal elements intended to exploit the circumstance to further their wicked aims. In fact, there was not a single instance of a cult attack reported at the end of the event.

“Therefore, the general public is asked to exercise caution regarding the fabrications being made about the University at this time when the institution is being praised regionally and globally for its recent accomplishments.

Since there have been no reports of any cult-related occurrences at the university for a number of years, it is clear that LASU has zero tolerance for cultism. The safety of our students, faculty, and staff will always be of utmost importance to the administration of the institution, and we thank everyone who has voiced concerns about the incident.

source: Punch

