Believe In Yourself and The Rest Will Follow – Davido says as he shares new post

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, David Adeleke known professionally as Davido took to social media to share photos taken from his welcoming dinner party in Toronto last night.

The Afrobeat Singer shared the photos on his Official Instagram Page today being Saturday the 15th day of June, 2023 and he accompanied it with a caption which read: “Believe In yourself and the rest will follow”, he wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react.

In the above photo, Davido could be clearly spotted eating dinner and he seems really concentrated on the food. Recall that yesterday the talented Afrobeat singer touched down Toronto for his forthcoming “Timeless Tour” in the City and he have been having a good time ever since then.

Davido is considered as one of the finest Afrobeat singer in the world, he rose through the ranks some couple of years back after the release of his hit song, Dami Duro and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after entertainer in Africa.

Ever since he emerged, he has been dishing out back to back hit songs for the listening pleasure of his fans some of which are: Jowo, Aye, Skelewu, Champion Sound, Na Money, Unavailable, Away, Feel It, Fall, Risky, Assurance, amongst others. He’s really good at what he does and he’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)