Beautiful Nigerian Actresses Who Got Married to Politicians (Photos)

Some of our favorite Nigerian actresses got married to their fellow actors, while others got married to their lovers, whom they met outside the film industry. However, in this article, I will be discussing about some beautiful Nigerian actresses who got married to politicians.

1. Fatima Abubakar

Image credit: Yerima Shettima/Instagram

Fatima Abubakar popularly known as Fati Ladan, a Nigerian actress in the Kannywood/Hausa film industry based in the Northern part of Nigeria, got married to one Yarima Shettima, a politician and the national president of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum.

Yerima and Fati Ladan got married in 2013, and they are blessed with children.

2. Adesua Etomi Wellington

Image credit: Adesua Etomi/Instagram

Adesua, a Nigerian actress in the Nollywood film industry, got married to Banky Wellington, in November 2017. Four years after they married, they are blessed with a baby boy. She had appeared in many films, including ‘Up North’ that featured her husband, Rahama Sadau, Ibrahim, among others.

Banky W is an actor and politician. He contested for the office of the House of Representatives in the 10th National Assembly, under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), during the 2023 National Assembly elections that were held on February 25.

3. Mercy Jhonson Okojie

Photo credit: Google

Mercy, a renowned, talented, and beautiful Nigerian film star, is another Nollywood actress that got married to a politician. The filmmaker got married to Prince Okjie, and they are blessed with beautiful kids.

Okojie is a politician and businessman. He won the office of House of Representatives, under the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), during the last Nigerian general election, to represent the good people of Esan North East/South East federal constituency in Edo State.

4. Regina Daniels

Image credit: Google

Regina is another Nollywood actress on the list.

In 2019, the beautiful Nollywood actress got married to billionaire politician Ned Nwoko. They are blessed with two kids, Munir and Khalipha Ned Nwoko.

Ned is a Nigerian lawyer, philanthropist, and politician. During the 2023 National Assembly election, he won the senatorial seat representing Delta North senatorial District in Delta State.

Kindly share your thought with us in the comment section.

Turaremedia (

)