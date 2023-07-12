ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

BBN’s Pere, Others React As C-Cee Shares Adorable Photos Of Herself

Popular BBN star and lawyer, Cee-C has taken to her official social media handle to share adorable photos of herself as she steps out for an event in different gorgeous outfits. Cee-C strikes gorgeous poses for the camera and shows off her beauty.

Fans and celebrities couldn’t help but gush over her beauty. Also, they enquired if she would also star in the upcoming BBN All-Stars edition, noting that they would love to see her grace the TV show.

BBN’s Pere dropped love emojis and said, “Haaa. You are illegally beautiful. Get out”.

Other celebrities like Juliet Ekeson and Prank Hottie sent love emojis.

A fan said, “Are you going for All-stars? Let everywhere scatter. We have missed the Cee-C effect”. A fan said, “I want to vote for you again and again”.

Another fan said, “Cee-C is scarce like Fuel. I’m happy to see you on my screen again. Well done”.

